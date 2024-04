Prior was 1.6%

PPI +0.2% vs +0.3% expected

Ex-food and energy +2.4% y/y vs +2.3% expected

Prior ex-food and energy +2.0% (revised to +2.1%)

Ex-food and energy +0.2% vs +0.2% expected

Ex food, energy and trade +0.2% vs +0.2% expected

This is a slightly dovish read but it only slightly dulls yesterday's hot CPI.