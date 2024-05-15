Prior month 51

NAHB housing market index 45 vs 51 estimate and 51 last month. The 2nd weakest level of the year (January was at 44)

Current single home sales 51 versus 57 in April

Home sales over next six-months 51 versus 60 in April

Prospective buyers 30 versus 34 in April

Comments from NAHB Members:

Carl Harris, NAHB Chairman : Market slowdown due to increased mortgage rates, pushing potential buyers to the sidelines. Concerned about new codes requiring HUD and USDA to insure mortgages for homes built to the 2021 International Energy Conservation Code, increasing construction costs.

: Robert Dietz, NAHB Chief Economist : Lack of progress on reducing inflation has pushed long-term interest rates higher, dragging builder sentiment. The need to reduce shelter inflation by constructing more attainable, affordable housing.

:

Home Prices and Sales Incentives : 25% of builders cut home prices in May to boost sales, ending a four-month decline in price reductions. Average price reduction held steady at 6% for the 11th straight month. Use of sales incentives increased to 59% in May from 57% in April.



Looking at the three-month moving averages for regional HMI scores, the

Midwest increased three points to 49,

Northeast fell two points to 61,

South dropped two points to 49 and the

West posted a four-point decline to 43.

For the full report, CLICK HERE