Prior +2.6%

Market index 198.1 vs 197.1 prior

Purchase index 141.7 vs 144.2 prior

Refinance index 499.9 vs 477.5 prior

30-year mortgage rate 7.08% vs 7.18% prior

Mortgage applications were at the margin higher in the past week, owing much to a jump in refinancing activity. That was offset by a fall in purchases activity, as the rate of the most popular US home loan eases slightly by 10 bps.