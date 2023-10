Prior +0.6%

Market index 166.9 vs 179.3 prior

Purchase index 129.8 vs 137.5 prior

Refinance index 347.6 vs 385.8 prior

30-year mortgage rate 7.70% vs 7.67% prior

That's a sharp drop in mortgage applications in the past week as the average rate of the most popular US home loan moves higher once again. Both purchases and refinancing activities declined sharply, exemplifying the ongoing subdued mood in the mortgage market.