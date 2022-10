Prior -2.0%

Market index 204.6 vs 214.3 prior

Purchase index 164.2 vs 170.5 prior

Refinancing index 394.6 vs 423.2 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.94% vs 6.81% prior

The average interest rate for the most popular US home loan rose further to 6.94% in the past week - its highest since 2002 - as conditions continue to deteriorate in the mortgage market. The main index is seen dropping over 4% again in the past week, falling to its lowest since 1997. Boom. 💥