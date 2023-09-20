Prior -0.8%

Market index 192.1 vs 182.2 prior

Purchase index 147.0 vs 143.7 prior

Refinance index 415.4 vs 367.0 prior

30-year mortgage rate 7.31% vs 7.27% prior

Despite a further rise in the average rate of the most popular US home loan, mortgage applications rose in the past week - largely helped out by a big jump in refinancing activity. Purchases were also higher but very slightly, though the overall picture remains rather subdued against the backdrop of higher interest rates for now.