Prior +7.2%

Market index 209.8 vs 208.8 prior

Purchase index 165.6 vs 163.2 prior

Refinance index 425.1 vs 434.1 prior

30-year mortgage rate 6.73% vs 6.77% prior

There was just a slight increase in mortgage activity in the past week, with the increase in purchases helping to offset a decline in refinancing. Overall, housing market conditions are still struggling and with the Fed still holding the higher for longer conviction, it's tough to see things changing.