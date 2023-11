Prior +3.0%

Market index 176.1 vs 175.6 prior

Purchase index 144.9 vs 138.4 prior

Refinance index 327.8 vs 359.9 prior

30-year mortgage rate 7.37% vs 7.41% prior

The fall in rates continue to benefit mortgage activity for now, although purchases were the ones driving the jump in the past week as refinancing activity fell. The average rate of the most popular US home loan continues to decline, now some distance away from the highs near 8% just last month.