Prior -1.2%

Market index 308.3 vs 315.5 prior

Purchase index 224.1 vs 225.5 prior

Refinancing index 751.6 vs 794.9 prior

30-year mortgage rate 5.33% vs 5.46% prior

Mortgage activity declines further in the past week, signaling that sentiment from the housing market is continuing to deteriorate even if prices haven't exactly come down significantly. The purchase index has fallen to its lowest since May 2020 with the refinancing index at its lowest since January 2019.