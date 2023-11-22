Via US Central Command:
- On the morning of November 22 in Iraq, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces conducted discrete, precision strikes against two facilities in Iraq.
- The strikes were in direct response to the attacks against U.S. and Coalition forces by Iran and Iran-backed groups, including the one in Iraq on November 21, which involved use of close-range ballistic missiles.
Escalation in the Middle East has been refrained. Trader eye's are on developments and how they might impact, specifically, energy markets.