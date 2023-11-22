Via US Central Command:

On the morning of November 22 in Iraq, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) forces conducted discrete, precision strikes against two facilities in Iraq.

The strikes were in direct response to the attacks against U.S. and Coalition forces by Iran and Iran-backed groups, including the one in Iraq on November 21, which involved use of close-range ballistic missiles.

Escalation in the Middle East has been refrained. Trader eye's are on developments and how they might impact, specifically, energy markets.