US New home sales

Prior month 0.675M revised to 0.676M

Sales of new single-family houses in September 2023: Seasonally adjusted annual rate: 759,000 vs 680,000 est. Increase of 12.3% from the revised August rate of 676,000 Increase of 33.9% from September 2022 estimate of 567,000

Sales Price for new houses sold in September 2023: Median sales price: $418,800 Average sales price: $503,900

For Sale Inventory and Months' Supply: Seasonally adjusted estimate of new houses for sale at the end of September: 435,000 Represents a supply of 6.9 months at the current sales rate



The numbers are based on signed contracts.

Pulte group said yesterday that homebuilders (including themselves) were buying down the mortgage rate to stimulate new home sales.