US ISM Manufacturing PMI

Prior report 46.7

Prices paid 49.9 vs 45.1 prior

Employment 45.8 vs 46.8 prior

New orders 48.3 vs 45.5 prior

Inventories 44.8 vs 43.3 prior

Production 48.5 vs 50.4 prior

The US dollar was at the best levels of the day against the euro and pound before this report but it's slumped since. The market was expecting something better than the 'expected' number here because of a strong regional PMI yesterday.

Comments in the report from respondents:

“Economy appears to be slowing dramatically. Customer orders are pushing out, and all efforts are being made to right-size inventory levels, both to mitigate carrying costs on pushed-out orders and to load up on inventory where costs are exploding, like cold-rolled steel.” [Computer & Electronic Products]

“Starting to feel softening in the economy, with labor still a challenge to backfill critical roles. The 2024 forecast looks challenging, specially from a cost perspective.” [Chemical Products]

“Nearly all microchip supply issues have been resolved, finally bringing an end to the three-year chip shortage. Material prices are remaining relatively flat. Supply chain issues continue in several areas, resulting from difficulties during the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike.” [Transportation Equipment]

“Our executives have requested that we bring down inventory levels considerably, and it has started causing customer shortages. Both finished goods, and low inventories of raw and packing materials are creating issues in fulfilling customer demand, and in some cases causing serious (production) delays.” [Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products]

“The end of the major construction season and an early pullback in customer capital expenditures purchases have resulted in a lower backlog in the fourth quarter.” [Machinery]

“Automotive sales still impacted by UAW strike. Still waiting for orders to come in, and we also need to work down inventory levels that increased during the strike period. This will most likely happen in December.” [Fabricated Metal Products]

“Customer orders have pushed into the first quarter of 2024, resulting in inflated end-of-year inventory.” [Miscellaneous Manufacturing]

“(Our situation is) good but guarded, as next year is hard to predict. There are undertones of uncertainty in the market and the impact of inflation on maintenance and project costs has become apparent.” [Nonmetallic Mineral Products]

“Customers back online after the UAW strike. Consuming inventory that was built as a strike bank. Still (having) issues with hiring quality candidates for both hourly and salaried positions. Current inventory levels are too high, but the order book remains strong.” [Primary Metals]

“Elevated financing costs have dampened demand for residential investment. Our business has been negatively impacted through reduced new orders for our products and services. We are purchasing less for production and finished goods inventories.” [Wood Products]

Generally dour.