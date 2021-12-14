Prior 98.2

The headline reading belies some of the pessimistic details in the report. The uncertainty index slipped a further 4 points to 63 last month while expectations fell by 1 point to -38. The latter ties a 48-year record low reading.

Of note, small businesses are said to be downbeat on proposed taxes, mandates, and supply chain disruptions.

Looking over to cost pressures, small businesses are seen raising prices further in November with the index rising 6 points to 59. That's the highest since October 1979. The survey also revealed that 54% of businesses plan further price hikes. Transitory, am I right? Pfft.