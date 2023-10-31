Prior was 103.0 (revised to 104.3)

Details:

Present situation index 143.1 vs 147.1 prior

Expectations index 75.6 vs 73.7 prior

1 year Inflation 5.9% vs 5.8% prior

Jobs hard-to-get 13.1 vs 13.6 prior

This is another example of a US economy that just won't quit.

“Consumer confidence fell again in October 2023, marking three consecutive months of decline,” said Dana Peterson, Chief Economist at The Conference Board. “October’s retreat reflected pullbacks in both the Present Situation and Expectations Index. Write-in responses showed that consumers continued to be preoccupied with rising prices in general, and for grocery and gasoline prices in particular. Consumers also expressed concerns about the political situation and higher interest rates. Worries around war/conflicts also rose, amid the recent turmoil in the Middle East. The decline in consumer confidence was evident across householders aged 35 and up, and not limited to any one income group.”