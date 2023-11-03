nonfarm payrolls

Prior +336K (revised to 297K)

Two-month net revision -101K vs +119K prior

Unemployment rate 3.9% vs 3.8% expected

Prior unemployment rate 3.8%

Participation rate 62.7% vs 62.8% prior

U6 underemployment rate 7.2% vs 7.0% prior

Average hourly earnings +0.2% m/m vs +0.3% expected

Average hourly earnings +4.1% y/y vs +4.0% expected

Average weekly hours vs 34.4 expected

Change in private payrolls +99K vs +158K expected

Change in manufacturing payrolls -35K vs -10K expected

Household survey -348K vs +86K prior

Birth-death adjustment +412K vs -119K prior

Full report

The market was pricing in 79 bps in Fed cuts next year ahead of this report and the 2-year was trading at 4.98% while USD/JPY was at 150.14.

The details of this report are soft, particularly in the household survey. That's sparked another big bid in bonds with yields down 7 bps at the 2y tenor and 10 bps in 10s to 4.57%.

The dollar is much softer with USD/JPY down 60 pips since the release and similar moves elsewhere. A weak ISM services number later would give the market even more conviction that rate hikes are biting and the next move for the Fed will be lower. As it stands the Fed funds futures market is pricing in 89 bps in easing next year compared to 79 bps beforehand.