retail sales control group

Prior was +0.7% (revised to +0.9%)

Details:

Retail sales m/m -0.1% versus -0.3% expected

Ex-autos +0.1% versus 0.0% expected.

Prior ex-autos +0.6%

Control group +0.2% versus 0.2% expected.

Prior control group +0.6% (revised to +0.7%)

Retail sales ex gas and autos +0.1% vs +0.6% prior

Coming into this report, sales were up 5 months in a row. The slight dip this week is hardly anything to get excited about while the control group was in-line with estimates. There has been some US dollar buying in the aftermath of this report and a solid Empire Fed. Treasury yields are also bumping higher with US 10s knocking on the door of 4.50%