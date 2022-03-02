More news from US official on Ukraine:
- Increase in missiles and artillery targeting Kyiv.
- Russia has become more aggressive in targeting infrastructure.
- US views that Kerson remains contested, even though Russian's claim to have taken it.
- Russia has launched more than 450 missiles against Ukrainian targets
- US cannot confirm Russian use of cluster munitions.
- US has indications that Ukrainian resistance has tried to slow Russia convoy heading toward Kyiv
Meanwhile the UN Gen. assembly votes overwhelmingly to deplore Russian invasion of Ukraine