A reporter asked Biden

"After today, would you still refer to President Xi as a dictator?"

Biden responded:

"Look, he is. He's a dictator in the sense that he's a guy who runs a country that is a communist country that's based on a form of government totally different than ours,"

The Q&A exchange was as Biden was leaving a press conference. The remark is unlikely to play out well in Chinese Communist State media and may detract from some of the progress made between the two leaders in their meeting.