Biden was speaking about high prices, specifically gasoline prices.

"Your family budget, your ability to fill up your tank, none of it should hinge on whether a dictator declares war and commits genocide half a world away"

I'm not sure what the implications of calling Putin's war crimes genocide will be. It may be indicative of hardening resolve within the US administration. Whether that amounts to harder action is also a question.

Maybe its just ass-covering given surging gas prices. Dunno