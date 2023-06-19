Biden comment hitting the news. On Monday United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Xi remarked:

  • “The Chinese side has made our decision clear, and the two sides have agreed to follow through the common understandings President Biden and I had reached in Bali,”
  • “The two sides have also made progress and reached agreement on some specific issues. This is very good.
  • “It’s safe to say that interactions should always be based on mutual respect and sincerity.
  • “I hope that through this visit, Mr Secretary, you will make more positive contributions to stabilizing China-US relations.”
xi blinken 20 June 2023

The meeting is being viewed as a sign of less chilly relations between the two countries and a positive for markets.

