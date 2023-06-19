Biden comment hitting the news. On Monday United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese President Xi Jinping

Xi remarked:

“The Chinese side has made our decision clear, and the two sides have agreed to follow through the common understandings President Biden and I had reached in Bali,”

“The two sides have also made progress and reached agreement on some specific issues. This is very good.

“It’s safe to say that interactions should always be based on mutual respect and sincerity.

“I hope that through this visit, Mr Secretary, you will make more positive contributions to stabilizing China-US relations.”

The meeting is being viewed as a sign of less chilly relations between the two countries and a positive for markets.

