The SOTU is a wide-ranging speech, so some snippets:

Biden says he'll announce new standards to require all construction material used in Federal infrastructure projects to be made in America

Asks Congress to raise the debt ceiling

has told China's Xi the US seeks competition not conflict

proposes to quadruple the tax on corporate stock buybacks



The full text is here: State of the Union address

