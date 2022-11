Advance estimate was +2.6%

Q2 GDP was -0.6%

Consumer spending +1.7% vs +1.4% advance

GDP deflator 4.3% vs 4.1% advance

Core PCE prices 4.6% vs 4.5% advance

Corporate profits -0.2%

Sales 4.0% vs 3.3%

Great quarter guy. These details are positive, especially the consumer which is holding up. The dollar bounced back from the ADP dip on these headlines but I'd argue the trade balance miss for October is the most-important data point today. It points to downside risks for Q4.