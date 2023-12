US unit labor costs quarter and quarter

Preliminary -0.8% reported on November 2.

Prior quarter +3.2%

Q3 unit labor costs -1.2% vs -0.9% estimate

Q3 productivity +5.2% versus 4.9% expected. Preliminary 4.7%

Q2 productivity was at 3.6%

With productivity increasing and unit labor costs moving lower that is disinflationary and a Goldilocks scenario. There is nothing better for profits than labor costs moving lower while productivity increases. Unit labor costs lead wages by about two months.