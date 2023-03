It was a bonanza for regional bank stocks to start the day but several of them on my screen are now negative on the day, while the KRE regional bank ETF has pared its gain to just 0.57%.

The big question is whether or not we see more banks taken over by the FDIC in the next day or so. If more get taken over then it adds risks for the remainder.

None of these are down to penny stocks yet but they're not exactly in a position to raise equity capital either. It's a delicate situation.