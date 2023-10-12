US CPI yy

CPI y/y 3.7% versus 3.6% expected

Prior y/y 3.7%

CPI m/m +0.4% versus +0.3% expected

Prior m/m +0.6%

0.248513%

Core measures:

Core CPI m/m +0.3% versus +0.3% expected. Last month 0.3%

Unrounded core at +0.32% vs +0.278% prior

Core CPI y/y 4.1% versus 4.1% expected. Last month was 4.3%

Shelter +0.6% versus +0.3% last month. Year on year 7.2% versus 7.3% last month

Services less rent and shelter +0.6% m/m vs +0.5% prior

Real weekly earnings -0.2% vs -0.1% prior

Food +0.2% m/m vs +0.2% m/m prior

Energy +1.5% m/m vs +5.6% m/m prior

Rents +0.5% vs +0.5% prior

Owner equivalent rent +0.6% vs +0.4% prior

Fed pricing was at 10% for a November hike and 30% for December ahead of the data, with 77 bps in cuts priced in for 2024. US 10-year yields were trading down 4.7 bps to 4.55% ahead of the numbers.

Yesterday, there was a 20-pip kneejerk reaction higher following a hot PPI print that was quickly faded. That could be a hint that the market is no longer concerned about inflation.

The index for shelter was the largest contributor to the monthly all items increase, accounting for over half of the increase.



Here's the take from Guy Lebas at Janney:



"Services ex-food, energy, & shelter (Fed's "super core") +0.1% and running +1.1% 3-month annualized isn't remotely concerning..

Today's CPI isn't going to move the needle on Nov hike (not happening). Beware of "inflation rising" narrative w/next month's data."