- Prior report 47.6
- Prices paid 43.8 vs 48.6 expected. Last month 48.4
- Employment 51.2 vs 48.3 expected. Last month 48.5
- New orders 49.2 vs 46.8 prior
- Inventories 45.8 vs 44.0 prior
- Production 52.5 vs 50.0 prior
I've been writing for awhile about green shoots in manufacturing and that's increasingly showing up in the data now. There has been an outright recession in manufacturing over the past year but inventories have gotten extremely lean and demand has held up better than feared. There's a very good argument that manufacturing will be a source of strength in the US economy next year.
Comments in the report.
- “In the evolving supply chain environment, customers are increasingly taking an active role in initiating new projects, looking for cost reduction opportunities and lead-time mitigation, with a growing emphasis on collaboration. Post-pandemic, customers have learned they need partners to navigate rough waters.” [Computer & Electronic Products]
- “We need to coordinate very closely with suppliers in order to yield a more cost-competitive offer. More back and forth is needed to reach a reasonable total price.” [Chemical Products]
- “Orders and production remain steady, and we are maintaining a healthy backlog. Continued inflation and wage adjustments continue to drive prices up, although we should get some relief from the markets stabilizing.” [Transportation Equipment]
- “Cost increases are now generally isolated to specific commodities rather than blanket increases due to ‘inflation.’ ” [Food, Beverage & Tobacco Products]
- “Markets remain soft. Our