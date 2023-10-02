ISM manufacturing

Prior report 47.6

Prices paid 43.8 vs 48.6 expected. Last month 48.4

Employment 51.2 vs 48.3 expected. Last month 48.5

New orders 49.2 vs 46.8 prior

Inventories 45.8 vs 44.0 prior

Production 52.5 vs 50.0 prior

I've been writing for awhile about green shoots in manufacturing and that's increasingly showing up in the data now. There has been an outright recession in manufacturing over the past year but inventories have gotten extremely lean and demand has held up better than feared. There's a very good argument that manufacturing will be a source of strength in the US economy next year.

Comments in the report.