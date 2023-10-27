Core PCE yy

Prior was +3.9%

PCE core MoM +0.3% vs +0.3% expected

Prior MoM +0.1%

Headline PCE +3.4% vs +3.4% expected (prior +3.5%, revised to 3.4%)

Deflator MoM +0.4% vs +0.3% expected (prior +0.4%)

Full report

Consumer spending and income for September:

Personal income +0.3% vs +0.4% expected. Prior month +0.4%

Personal spending +0.7% vs +0.5% expected. Prior month +0.4%

Real personal spending +0.4% vs +0.1% prior

The upside surprises on consumption and headline PCE shouldn't be a surprise after yesterday's GDP (the high deflator in the report still doesn't make sense) but the ongoing drop in core should give the Fed some comfort. That said, consumption has to slow down at some point if the Fed wants to get on top of inflation.