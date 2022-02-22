The tone has continued to improve today with the market sorting out that Russia hasn't (yet) invaded any territory that Ukraine separatists already hold.

S&P 500 futures had been deeply red but futures are now down just 8 points.

Meanwhile, the Russian MOEX was down 10% shortly after the open but it's now down just 1%. It's a sign that sanctions haven't been as bad as feared.

The economic calendar today includes the Markit US manufacturing and services data as well as consumer confidence and the Richmond Fed.