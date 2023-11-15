The major US indices are closing the day higher. However, the broader indices in particular are well off their intraday highs:

Dow Industrial Average rose 163.51 points or 0.47% at 34991.22. At session highs, the index was up 223.39 points.

S&P index rose 7.18 points or 0.16% at 4502.89. At session highs, the index was up 25.46 points.

NASDAQ index rose 9.44 points or 0.07% at 14103.83. At session highs, the index was up 99.90 points

The small-cap Russell 2000 rose 2.895 points or 0.16% at 1801.22. At session highs, the index was up 31.67 point

After the close Cisco systems announced their earnings:

EPS came in at $1.11 versus $1.03 estimate

Revenues came in at $14.67 billion versus 14.62 billion estimate

However, forward guidance showed light revenues and earnings outlook.

Cisco shares are trading down $5.07 or -9.46% at $48.37 in after-hours trading.

Palo Alto networks have also announced earnings:

EPS $1.38 versus $1.16 estimate

Revenues come in at $1.88 billion versus $1.84 billion estimate

Sees Q2 revenues at $1.95 billion – $1.98 billion versus $1.96 billion estimate

Sees Q2 EPS $1.29 – $1.31 versus $1.25 estimate

Issues week billing guidance despite the positive estimates and guidance.

Shares of Palo Alto networks are also down sharply. They are currently trading down $22.68 or -8.85% at $233.50.