Major US stock indices are moving higher after the US jobs report. Unemployment rate is low, job growth remains solid (although there were revisions). Earnings remain strong. People have money. People spend money. Can inflation not run? Will the Fed show some constraint after reaching their target once again?

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

  • Dow industrial average up 375.69 points or 1.13% at 33503.44
  • S&P index of 43.5 points or 1.07% at 4104.73
  • NASDAQ index up 126.52 points or 1.06% at 12092.92

Looking at the regional banks, they are calmed down:

  • KRE regional bank index is up $1.72 or 4.77%
  • Western alliance Bank is up $5.99 or 32.91%
  • PacWest Bancorp is up $1.40 or 44.16%
  • Zion Bank is up $2.83 or 14.20%

For the trading week, the major indices are still lower:

  • Dow Industrial Average is down -1.56%
  • S&P index is down -1.39%
  • NASDAQ index is down -1.0%

Shares of Apple today after their earnings yesterday are currently up $7.55 or 4.54%. Nvidia is up 1.42% and Amazon is up 0.10%. Alphabet is unchanged, Meta is down -1.09%, and Microsoft is up 0.08%.

Otehr companies who announced earnings after the close yesterday:

  • Monster Beverage is up 2.92%
  • DoorDash is up 0.35%
  • DraftKings is up 12.67%
  • Coinbase is up 11.97%
  • LYFT is down -18.24%
  • Expedia is up 8.78%
  • Dropbox is up 7.03%
  • Booking holdings is down -2.42%