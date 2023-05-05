Major US stock indices Indices Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Stock market indices represents an index that measures a particular stock market or a segment of the stock market. These instruments are important investors as they help compare current price levels with past prices to calculate market performance.The main two parameters for indices are that they are both investable and transparent. For example, investors can invest in a stock market index by buying an index fund, which is structured as either a mutual fund or an exchange-traded fund, and track Read this Term are moving higher after the US jobs report. Unemployment rate is low, job growth remains solid (although there were revisions). Earnings Earnings A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share price A company’s earnings represent its profits or net benefits as a result of its operation.Earnings are the net benefits of a corporation's operation. Earnings can be calculated as EBIT, i.e. earnings before interest and taxes, and EBITDA, i.e. earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.Earnings are valuable tools for investors of company shares as they can often highlight a company’s financial standing and performance. Better performances can result in strengthened share price Read this Term remain strong. People have money. People spend money. Can inflation not run? Will the Fed show some constraint after reaching their target once again?

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average up 375.69 points or 1.13% at 33503.44

S&P index of 43.5 points or 1.07% at 4104.73

NASDAQ index up 126.52 points or 1.06% at 12092.92

Looking at the regional banks, they are calmed down:

KRE regional bank index is up $1.72 or 4.77%

Western alliance Bank is up $5.99 or 32.91%

PacWest Bancorp is up $1.40 or 44.16%

Zion Bank is up $2.83 or 14.20%

For the trading week, the major indices are still lower:

Dow Industrial Average is down -1.56%

S&P index is down -1.39%

NASDAQ index is down -1.0%

Shares of Apple today after their earnings yesterday are currently up $7.55 or 4.54%. Nvidia is up 1.42% and Amazon is up 0.10%. Alphabet is unchanged, Meta is down -1.09%, and Microsoft is up 0.08%.

Otehr companies who announced earnings after the close yesterday: