The major US stock indices are starting the final day of the week in positive territory. The gains are led by the NASDAQ index which is up around 0.55% after snapping its 9-day winning streak yesterday. The S&P index snapped its 8-day winning streak yesterday.

A snapshot of the market 10 minutes into the open is showing:

Dow industrial average is trading up 120.36 points or 0.36% at 34012.31

S&P index is up 18.13 points or 0.42% at 4365.49

NASDAQ index is up 76.09 points or 0.56% at 13597.54

Looking at the US debt market, the yields are moving lower retracing some of the gains from yesterday after the troublesome 30 year bond auction. There was a hack of a US branch of a Chinese bank which could've impacted overseas bids. But domestic bids were also lower than the 6-month averages. Nevertheless, there is an excuse.

2-year yield 4.994%, -2.7 basis points

5-year yield 4.604% -3.6 basis points

10-year yield 4.590% -4.0 basis points

30-year yield 4.715% -5.1 basis points

In other markets: