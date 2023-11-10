The major US stock indices are starting the final day of the week in positive territory. The gains are led by the NASDAQ index which is up around 0.55% after snapping its 9-day winning streak yesterday. The S&P index snapped its 8-day winning streak yesterday.
A snapshot of the market 10 minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow industrial average is trading up 120.36 points or 0.36% at 34012.31
- S&P index is up 18.13 points or 0.42% at 4365.49
- NASDAQ index is up 76.09 points or 0.56% at 13597.54
Looking at the US debt market, the yields are moving lower retracing some of the gains from yesterday after the troublesome 30 year bond auction. There was a hack of a US branch of a Chinese bank which could've impacted overseas bids. But domestic bids were also lower than the 6-month averages. Nevertheless, there is an excuse.
- 2-year yield 4.994%, -2.7 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.604% -3.6 basis points
- 10-year yield 4.590% -4.0 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.715% -5.1 basis points
In other markets:
- Crude oil is trading up $1 and $76.74
- Gold is down $13.26 or -0.67% at $1945.11
- Silver is down $0.31 or -1.36% at $22.30
- Bitcoin is trading at $37,102