Major US stock indices are opening modestly higher. Geopolitical risks out of Israel are on hold at least for now. The economic calendar is void of releases today. Yields are lower and helping the sentiment a bit as well.

A snapshot market four minutes into the opening is currently showing:

Dow industrial average of 162.83 points or 0.43% at 37961.81

S&P index is trading up 25.70 points or 0.51% at 5077.10

NASDAQ index of 80.39 points or 0.51% at 15945.64.

The small-cap Russell 2000 index is trading up 12.86 points or 0.65% at 1980.34

Looking at US yields, they are lower in trading near the lows for the day. The low yields are helping the stock tone today:

2-year 4.957%, -0.6 basis points

5-year 4.649%, -3.3 basis points

10-year 4.6.8 percent, -3.9 basis points

30-year 4.7 to 8% -2.9 basis points

A look at other market shows: