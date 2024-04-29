The major stock indices are trading higher in early US trading with Tesla and Apple leading the way.

Elon Musk went to China. Apple was upgraded. Tesla shares are up 11.92% while Apple shares are trading up 2.55%.

Ironically other of the major large-cap tactical stocks are not doing so well.

Nvidia (despite its 60 Minute news program feature) is trading down -2.7%

Google shares are down -2.56%

Microsoft shares are down -1.53%

Meta Platforms shares continue therefore with a decline of -2.33%

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average average up 85.13 points or 0.22%

S&P index up 6.40 points or 0.13% at 5106.38

NASDAQ index up 1.72 points or 0.01% at 15930

The Russell 2000 is currently up 9.92 points or 0.50% at 2011.90.

Looking at the US debt market: