The major US indices
Indices
For the trading day:
- Dow Industrial Average rose 129.84 points or 0.39% at 33826.70
- S&P index fell 11.32 points or -0.28% at 4079.10
- NASDAQ index fell -68.55 points or -0.58% at 11787.28
- Russell 2000 rose 4.144 points or 0.21% at 1946.35
For the trading week:
Looking at the Dow 30, the five biggest gainers for the day included:
- Merck, +2.81%
- Amgen +2.69%
- Unitedhealth +2.41%
- J&J +2.12%
- Procter & Gamble +2.10%
The biggest losers today included:
- Chevron -2.17%
- Intel -2.09%
- Salesforce -1.74%
- Microsoft -1.56%
- Home Depot -1.0%