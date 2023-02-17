The major US indices are closing mixed for the day and mixed for the week.

For the trading day:

  • Dow Industrial Average rose 129.84 points or 0.39% at 33826.70
  • S&P index fell 11.32 points or -0.28% at 4079.10
  • NASDAQ index fell -68.55 points or -0.58% at 11787.28
  • Russell 2000 rose 4.144 points or 0.21% at 1946.35

For the trading week:

Looking at the Dow 30, the five biggest gainers for the day included:

  • Merck, +2.81%
  • Amgen +2.69%
  • Unitedhealth +2.41%
  • J&J +2.12%
  • Procter & Gamble +2.10%

The biggest losers today included:

  • Chevron -2.17%
  • Intel -2.09%
  • Salesforce -1.74%
  • Microsoft -1.56%
  • Home Depot -1.0%