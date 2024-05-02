The major indices are closing solidly higher led by the Nasdaq and the small-cap Russell 2000 index.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average rose 322.37 points or 0.85% at 38225.67

S&P rose 45.79 points or +0.91% at 5064.19

Nasdaq rose 235.48 points or 1.51% at 15840.96

The small cap Russell 2000 index rose 35.88 points or 1.81% at 2016.11.

Some of the big winners and losers today included:

Moderna, +13.05%

Qualcomm, +9.74%

Alibaba, +6.43%

Boeing, +4.29%

Nvidia, +3.34%

Super Micro Computers, +3.28%

Amazon, +3.20%

Southwest Airlines, +2.92%.

Losers included:

Doordash -10.32%

Exxon, -2.77%

Northrup Grumman, -2.39%

Papa Johns, -1.99%

Biogen, -1.21%

Western Digital, -1.12%

Live Nation, -1.11%

Other big cap names: