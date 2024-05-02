The major indices are closing solidly higher led by the Nasdaq and the small-cap Russell 2000 index.
The final numbers are showing:
- Dow Industrial Average rose 322.37 points or 0.85% at 38225.67
- S&P rose 45.79 points or +0.91% at 5064.19
- Nasdaq rose 235.48 points or 1.51% at 15840.96
The small cap Russell 2000 index rose 35.88 points or 1.81% at 2016.11.
Some of the big winners and losers today included:
- Moderna, +13.05%
- Qualcomm, +9.74%
- Alibaba, +6.43%
- Boeing, +4.29%
- Nvidia, +3.34%
- Super Micro Computers, +3.28%
- Amazon, +3.20%
- Southwest Airlines, +2.92%.
Losers included:
- Doordash -10.32%
- Exxon, -2.77%
- Northrup Grumman, -2.39%
- Papa Johns, -1.99%
- Biogen, -1.21%
- Western Digital, -1.12%
- Live Nation, -1.11%
Other big cap names:
- Meta Platforms, +0.57%
- Alphabet +1.68%
- Microsoft +0.73%
- Apple (ahead of earnings) +2.20%
- Netflix, +2.44%
- Tesla, unchanged