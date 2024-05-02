The major indices are closing solidly higher led by the Nasdaq and the small-cap Russell 2000 index.

The final numbers are showing:

  • Dow Industrial Average rose 322.37 points or 0.85% at 38225.67
  • S&P rose 45.79 points or +0.91% at 5064.19
  • Nasdaq rose 235.48 points or 1.51% at 15840.96

The small cap Russell 2000 index rose 35.88 points or 1.81% at 2016.11.

Some of the big winners and losers today included:

  • Moderna, +13.05%
  • Qualcomm, +9.74%
  • Alibaba, +6.43%
  • Boeing, +4.29%
  • Nvidia, +3.34%
  • Super Micro Computers, +3.28%
  • Amazon, +3.20%
  • Southwest Airlines, +2.92%.

Losers included:

  • Doordash -10.32%
  • Exxon, -2.77%
  • Northrup Grumman, -2.39%
  • Papa Johns, -1.99%
  • Biogen, -1.21%
  • Western Digital, -1.12%
  • Live Nation, -1.11%

Other big cap names:

  • Meta Platforms, +0.57%
  • Alphabet +1.68%
  • Microsoft +0.73%
  • Apple (ahead of earnings) +2.20%
  • Netflix, +2.44%
  • Tesla, unchanged