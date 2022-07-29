The major stock indices are ending with solid gains for the day:

Dow industrial average rose 315.50 points or 0.97% at 32845.14

S&P index rose 57.86 points or 1.42% at 4130.28

NASDAQ index rose 228.10 points or 1.8% at 12390.70. That's a largest increase cents April 2020

Russell 2000 rose 12.20 points or 0.65% at 1885.23

For the trading month the average had their best month of the year:

Dow industrial average rose 6.73%

S&P index rose 9.12% which was the best month since November 2020

NASDAQ index rose 12.35%.

For the trading week.

Dow industrial average rose by 2.97%

S&P index rose 4.26%

NASDAQ index rose 4.7%

Some pretty good numbers for the day, week and month for the major indices. Moreover, the gains were made despite a 75 basis point hike and the earnings calendar.