The major US stock indices are ending the session with mixed results.

The Dow industrial average snaps its longest streak of 2024 at eight consecutive up days. The index closed down by -81.28 points or -0.21% at 39431.57.

The S&P index also closed marginally lower by -1.28 points or -0.02% at 5221.41

The NASDAQ index rose by 47.37 points or 0.29% at 16388.24.

The small-cap Russell 2008 out a small 2.34 point gain or 0.11% at 2062.12.

US yields are ending marginally lower.

2 year 4.863%, -0.5 basis points

5 year 4.503%, -1.4 basis points

10 year 4.484%, -2.0 basis points

30 year 4.626% -2.0 basis points

Meme stocks including AMC and GameStop took center stage after Roaring Kitty got the market in an uproar after tweeting for the first time in 3 year. Please say it isn't so.

Already, it is being reported that someone bought enough out-of-the-money call options expiring on May 17 with a strike of $25 (the stock closed on Friday at $17.46) to take $27K to 2M. SMH

AMC shares rose 79.73% while GameStop rose 74.46%.