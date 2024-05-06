The broader US stock indices are extending their gains going into the close. The NASDAQ index is up nearly 1%, while the S&P index is up 0.84%.

Shares of Nvidia are back above $900 at $918.14 of $30 or 3.4%. The price of Nvidia reached a low of $756.06 during the week of April 15.

Meta Platforms shares are also soaring by $13.15 or 2.91% to $465.24. Remember Meta Platforms shares were hit hard after announcing better-than-expected earnings and revenues but higher expenses going forward. The price moved down to a low of $414.50 before starting the rebound. Last week shares rose 1.96% after declining by -7.85% the prior week