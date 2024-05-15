The NASDAQ and S&P indices are trading to new at session highs and in the process are making new all-time highs.

NASDAQ index is up 125 points or 0.76% at 16635.86. It is coming off its new all-time high at 16646.59

S&P index is up 34.71 points or 0.66% at 5281.62. It's high today reached 5284.01.

The Dow industrial average high closing level is at 39807.38. The high price today has reached 39794.07, just short of that level. The price is currently trading at 39752.46 up 193.84 points or 0.49%.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 14.78 points or 0.71% at 2100.47.