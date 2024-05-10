The major stock indices are opening mostly hired for the day and are on pace for gains for the week.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average is trading up 168 points or 0.42% at 39554. The index is on pasteboard eight consecutive up day. For the week the index is up 2.27%.

S&P index is trading up 19.9 points or 0.39% at 5233.60. The index is up 2.08% on the week.

NASDAQ index. Is trading up 64.98 points or 0.40% at 16411.86. The index is up 1.58% for the week

The small-cap Russell 2000 is also higher by 4.69 points or 0.23% at 2078.32. For the week the index is up 2.08%

Looking at the US that market, yields are trading higher:

2-year yield 4.838%, +3.1 basis points

5-year yield 4.496%, +3.7 basis points

10 year yield 4.488%, +4.0 basis points

30-year yield 4.633%, +3.3 basis points

A snapshot of other markets as stock trading gets underway shows: