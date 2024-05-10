The major stock indices are opening mostly hired for the day and are on pace for gains for the week.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow industrial average is trading up 168 points or 0.42% at 39554. The index is on pasteboard eight consecutive up day. For the week the index is up 2.27%.
- S&P index is trading up 19.9 points or 0.39% at 5233.60. The index is up 2.08% on the week.
- NASDAQ index. Is trading up 64.98 points or 0.40% at 16411.86. The index is up 1.58% for the week
The small-cap Russell 2000 is also higher by 4.69 points or 0.23% at 2078.32. For the week the index is up 2.08%
Looking at the US that market, yields are trading higher:
- 2-year yield 4.838%, +3.1 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.496%, +3.7 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.488%, +4.0 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.633%, +3.3 basis points
A snapshot of other markets as stock trading gets underway shows:
- crude oil is up $0.53 or 0.67% at $79.80.
- Gold is trading up $20.30 or 0.86% at $2365.75.
- Silver is trading down two cents or -0.09% at $28.29
- Bitcoin is trading at $63,008.