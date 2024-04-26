The major US stock indices are trading higher in premarket trading, but off the highest levels.

Dow Industrial Average averages is virtually unchanged with a small gain of 12 points

S&P index is implying gain of 33 points or 0.66%

NASDAQ futures are implying a gain of 146 points or 0.83%

For the trading week, the major indices are going into today's trade with gains. The S&P is looking to snap a three week decline while the NASDAQ index is looking to snap a four week decline:

Dow Industrial Average is up 0.26%

S&P index is up 1.63%

NASDAQ index is up 2.16%

Shares of Microsoft after their earnings are trading at $14.36 or 3.6%. Alphabet shares are up $18 or 11.47%. They too announced earnings after the close yesterday. Intel shares are sharply lower after disappointing earnings (down -9.26%).

Nvidia shares are up $13.21 or 1.60%. Amazon shares are up $4.48 or 2.58%. Meta Platforms shares are down $-1.78 or -0.40%. Yesterday Meta Platforms shares fell $52.12 or -10.56% after announcing higher expenses and lower expectations for Q2 revenues.