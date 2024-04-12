US stocks in premarket trading are moving more to the downside over the last few minutes of trading as markets prepare for the possibility of increased military engagement in Israel. Stock index futures are not implying

Dow industrial average -237 points

S&P index -40 points

NASDAQ index -159 points

US yields are moving lower on flight to safety flows:

2-year yield 4.875%, -8.6 basis points

10 year yield 4.50% -7.6 basis points

30-year yield 4.602%, -5.4 basis points

Gold is playing in the safety flows game with a gain of $25.69 or 1.08% at $2396.79.

German DAX and France CAC are now trading negative on the day with the DAX down -0.10% and the CAC down -0.22%.