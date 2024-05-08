The Kentucky Derby was run over the weekend, and to the naked eye seemed to be a dead heat with 3 horses hitting the finish line at the same time.

When the photo finish was shown, Mystic Dan nosed out Sierra Leon and the Japanese horse Forever Young (who traveled the farthest to race). Here is the photo finish. Very exciting.

Kentucky Derby photo finish

Today, in the US stock market, the S&P had the equivalent of a dead heat after closing the day unchanged (well it was down -0.05 points which on 5187.71 is -0.00009% change).

The Dow meanwhile was higher. The Nasdaq was lower.

The final numbers are showing:

Dow Industrial Average average rose 172.13 points or 0.44% at 39086.40

S&P was unchanged at 5187.66

NASDAQ index was down 29.80 points or -0.18% at 16302.76

The small-cap Russell 2000 felt -9.51 points or -0.46% at 2055.13.

Some of the losers today included:

Shopify tumbled -18.48% after earnings and guidance disappointed

Uber fell -5.68% after it announced its earnings

Roblox fell -3.75%

Paypal fell -3.20%

Snap fell -2.28%

Intel fell -2.22%

Some winners today included: