US stocks are mixed to start the trading week. Last week the major indices posted gains for the fifth consecutive week and the 14th of the last 15 trading weeks. Wow. Last week the S&P index closed the week above 5000 for the first time ever (and at record levels of course).

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average is trading down -26.89 points are -0.08% at 38643.32

S&P index trading down -0.30 points or 0.01% at 5025

NASDAQ index is now trading up 16.39 points or 0.11% at 16008

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading up 12.75 points or 0.63% at 2022.72

Some earnings this week:

Tuesday: Shopify,Coca Cola, Marriott, Lyft, AIG

Wednesday:Kraft Heinz,Albemarle,Twillio,Cisco

Thursday:,John Deere,Coinbase

The focus on earnings will now be on February 21 when Nvidia announces their earnings. Nvidia market Has surpassed Amazon today. Its shares are up $11.45 or 1.59% at $732.84. For the year (that's six weeks). Nvidia shares are up 47.56%.

Looking at the US debt market yields are marginally lower (and trading midrange for the day):

two year yield 4.480%, -0.8 basis points

5-year yield 4.133%, -1.8 basis points

10 year yield 4.173%, -1.4 basis points

30-year yield 4.375%, -0.6 basis points

Looking at other markets: