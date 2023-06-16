It is triple witching hour this week which can increase the end of day volatility. It is also the start of a three-day weekend in the US maybe there is some liquidation/profit-taking. As a result, indices are trading to new session lows. A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow industrial average -88 points or -0.25% at 34320.50

S&P index -12.9 points are -0.29% at 4413.15

NASDAQ index -83 points are at -0.60% at 13699.90

Microsoft shares are down $4.27 or -1.23% of $343.82 after trading to a new all-time high of $351.47. Apple shares are also lower after it traded to an all-time high today of $186.96.

Nvidia remains positive but well-off high levels. The price is up $3.35 or 0.79% of $429.90. Its high price was at $437.21.

Adobe which rose as much as $27.83 is still higher but only by $6.50 or 1.32% at $497.32

