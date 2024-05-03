The major US stock indices are trading higher after the nudge from the softer-than-expected US jobs report.
The Snapshot of the market 11 minutes into the open is showing:
- Dow Industrial Average average up 512.51 points or 1.34% at 38738.18
- S&P index up 59.64 points or 1.18% at 5.23.83
- NASDAQ index up 293.64 points or 1.85% at 16134.60
The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading at 32.28 or 1.60% at 2048.39
The gains are helped by lower yields:
- 2-year yield 4.780%, -9.6 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.464%, -10.3 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.493%, -7.6 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.64%, -5.3 basis points.
In other markets.
- Crude oil is trading down $0.10 at $78.85
- Gold is trading down $17.96 or -0.78% at $2284.75
- Bitcoin is trading sharply higher at $61,463