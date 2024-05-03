The major US stock indices are trading higher after the nudge from the softer-than-expected US jobs report.

The Snapshot of the market 11 minutes into the open is showing:

Dow Industrial Average average up 512.51 points or 1.34% at 38738.18

S&P index up 59.64 points or 1.18% at 5.23.83

NASDAQ index up 293.64 points or 1.85% at 16134.60

The small-cap Russell 2000 is trading at 32.28 or 1.60% at 2048.39

The gains are helped by lower yields:

2-year yield 4.780%, -9.6 basis points

5-year yield 4.464%, -10.3 basis points

10 year yield 4.493%, -7.6 basis points

30-year yield 4.64%, -5.3 basis points.

In other markets.