US stock trading for the holiday-shortened week is off and running. The major indices are all trading modestly higher led by the Nasdaq index. The week starts with the major indices up for 8 consecutive weeks.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average up 24.7 points or 0.07% at 37412

S&P index of 10.68 points or 0.23% at 4765.40

NASDAQ index up 55 points or 0.36% at 15045.

US yields are trading mixed:

2-year yield 4.377% +3.7 basis points

5-year yield 3.903% +1.5 basis points

10 year yield 3.907% unchanged

30-year yield 4.055% -0.4 basis points

Forex rates are trading quietly:

EURUSD is trading in a narrow 25 PIP trading range (average over last 22 days is 71 pips)

GBPUSDh as only a 39 trading range (average of the last 22 days is 94 pips)

USDJPY is only a 44 pip range versus is average of 163 pips

In other markets: