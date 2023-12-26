US stock trading for the holiday-shortened week is off and running. The major indices are all trading modestly higher led by the Nasdaq index. The week starts with the major indices up for 8 consecutive weeks.
A snapshot of the market currently shows:
- Dow Industrial Average up 24.7 points or 0.07% at 37412
- S&P index of 10.68 points or 0.23% at 4765.40
- NASDAQ index up 55 points or 0.36% at 15045.
US yields are trading mixed:
- 2-year yield 4.377% +3.7 basis points
- 5-year yield 3.903% +1.5 basis points
- 10 year yield 3.907% unchanged
- 30-year yield 4.055% -0.4 basis points
Forex rates are trading quietly:
- EURUSD is trading in a narrow 25 PIP trading range (average over last 22 days is 71 pips)
- GBPUSDh as only a 39 trading range (average of the last 22 days is 94 pips)
- USDJPY is only a 44 pip range versus is average of 163 pips
In other markets:
- crude oil is up $1.90 or 2.6% at $75.47
- gold is up $2.56 or 0.13% at $2055.20
- Bitcoin is trading at $42,671. On Friday it closed at $44,002.