The major US stock indices are set to open with gains across the board. Each day this week has seen a higher close. The major indices are working on their 4th day to the upside. The futures are implying:

  • Dow Industrial Average is up 79 points
  • S&P index is up 19.34 points
  • NASDAQ index is up 126 point

US yields are lower after the PPI data

  • 2 year yield 4.649% -9.3 basis points
  • 10 year yield 3.812% -4.9 basis points

Gold is up 0.11%.

The US dollars lower