As US stock trading moves toward the opening at the bottom of the hour, the major indices are trading mostly higher:

Dow Industrial Average average are trading up 72 points

S&P index are trading up eight points

NASDAQ index are trading down -3.25 points.

US yields are trading lower with buyers in the 10 year sector being touted. The 10 year yield is currently down 4.4 basis points at 4.44% (that's a lot of 4s).

Disney reported disappointing earnings and its shares are down -7.28% in premarket trading.

Nvidia shares are also lower in premarket trading despite Goldman Sachs upping its projection for the stock to $1100 from $1000. Shares are trading down -0.94% at $912.75.. There was a report that Apple was developing its own chips run artificial intelligence software in data centers.

Apple shares are up 1%. Apple will have an iPad event starting at 10 AM ET

Palantir shares are down -12.34% after eating EPS and revenues but disappointed on annual revenue forecasts.