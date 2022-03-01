The major US indices are trading mixed after 8 minutes of trading. The Nasdaq and the S&P have erased pre-market losses. The Dow is still lower.

A snapshot of the market 9 minutes into the open are showing:

In other markets:

  • Crude oil is trading at $101.42 up over $5.50 on the day
  • Gold is up $13.66 or 0.72% at $1922.33
  • Bitcoin is up $1108 at $44287.
  • Shares of Vaneck Russia ETF has fallen -7.2% and hit a record low at $10.07. It is down -71% from the high reached during week of October 25
