The major US indices are trading mixed after 8 minutes of trading. The Nasdaq and the S&P have erased pre-market losses. The Dow is still lower.
A snapshot of the market 9 minutes into the open are showing:
- Dow -63.63 points or -0.19% at 33828
- S&P +1.03 points or 0.02% at 4374.98
- Nasdaq +13.3 points or 0.10% at 13764.70
In other markets:
- Crude oil is trading at $101.42 up over $5.50 on the day
- Gold is up $13.66 or 0.72% at $1922.33
- Bitcoin is up $1108 at $44287.
- Shares of Vaneck Russia ETF has fallen -7.2% and hit a record low at $10.07. It is down -71% from the high reached during week of October 25